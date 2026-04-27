Golmaal 5: Ajay Devgn shares BTS picture from the sets of Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer | See pic

New Delhi:

The fifth installment of the popular Golmaal franchise, titled Golmaal 5, is officially back on the floor. Filming for the movie is currently underway. Ajay Devgn has now shared a fresh update concerning the film's production. Additionally, he offered a glimpse of the cast, featuring the movie's key characters.

Ajay Devgn posted an update on his Instagram account, which also provided a sneak peek at the film's cast. In the caption accompanying his post, Ajay wrote, 'This time the ride is big, and the entertainment is going to be even bigger. Golmaal 5 Ooty schedule with the boys.'

See the post here:

Ajay's post makes it clear that the Ooty leg of the shoot has officially commenced. Featured in this post alongside Ajay are Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Sharman Joshi and Kunal Kemmu. Furthermore, as Ajay Devgn hinted, the Golmaal bike has grown even larger this time around, as Sharman Joshi makes his return to the franchise after a long hiatus following the first installment.

Film was announced on Rohit Shetty's birthday

The makers officially announced Golmaal 5 on March 14, coinciding with Rohit Shetty's birthday. Along with the announcement, a teaser for the film was released, featuring the entire cast. Additionally, the makers clarified that Akshay Kumar has also joined the Golmaal 5 lineup.

Akshay Kumar has joined Golmaal 5

Akshay appeared in the teaser sporting a bald look. Consequently, fans are now incredibly excited to see him in the film. With Akshay Kumar joining the franchise, fan anticipation for Golmaal 5 has reached even greater heights. The Franchise Began in 2006

For the unversed, the Golmaal franchise began in the year 2006. The first film, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, was released in 2006. The second installment, Golmaal Returns, was released in 2008. Golmaal 3 arrived in 2010, and the franchise's fourth installment, Golmaal Again, hit theaters on October 20, 2017.

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