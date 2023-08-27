'Jawan' vs 'Salaar' box office clash: Prabhas' film outshines SRK-starrer in advance booking race in US

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 'Salaar' vs 'Jawan' box office clash

Shah Rukh Khan is all geared up for his second release of the year 'Jawan' on September 7. The following month will also witness Prabhas' film titled 'Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire' release on September 29. However, there is over 20 days gap in the release of both films but the box office clash between them seems to have been in motion in the US. The advance bookings for both films are now open in the US. While 'Jawan's advance bookings commenced nearly a month before its release, 'Salaar's ticket windows are also opened well in advance.

According to reports, Prabhas' film is outshining Shah Rukh Khan-starrer in terms of advance booking in the US. Several reports suggest that 'Salaar' has reportedly made $232,000 as compared to 'Jawan's $183,000 in advance ticket sales. A few reports also state that the disparity in the number may be due to ticket prices, where 'Salaar's average ticket prices stand at around $28, 'Jawan's average ticket prices are around $15.

About 'Jawan'

Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead and also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone in supporting roles. It will be released in theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. So far, Red Chillies Entertainment has released two songs from the film named 'Chaleya' and 'Zinda Banda'. Both the songs have become chartbusters and are widely used by netizens for creating short clips.

About Salaar

The film, which is touted as an out-and-out mass action and adventure shot in India, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, is scheduled to hit theaters on September 28, 2023, in 5 languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

'Salaar' is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the makers of the successful KGF franchise, and features the same technical team from the KGF series.

