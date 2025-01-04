Jahnvi Kapoor visits iconic Tirumala Temple, seeks blessings with Shikhar Pahariya | Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM ANI VIDEO On work front, she will next feature in Param Sundari alongside Sidharth malhotra.

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor on Saturday visited the iconic Tirumala Temple to seek the blessing of Lord Venkateswara. She was accompanied by her BFF, Shikhar Pahariya. She sought blessing at the iconic temple amid high security and was also surrounded by her fans. She even acknowledged her fans as she greeted them with a smile while exiting the temple. The actress often visits the Tirumala Temple. Janhvi last visited the temple last year on her late mother Sridevi's birth anniversary and interestingly she then also was accompanied by Shikhar. Meanwhile, a video of her latest visit to the temple is doing rounds on social media.

Take a look

On professional front

Janhvi will next be seen in Param Sundari alongside Sidharth Malhotra. This will be the first time the two will be sharing the screen space together. The film is touted to be a cross-cultural love story set in the scenic backwaters of Kerala. Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari is set to release in theatres on July 25, 2025. The makers surprised fans as they shared the first-look posters of Sidharth and Janhvi on Instagram.

Apart from this, she also has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in the pipeline and will star opposite Varun Dhawan. She will also star in Peddi alongside Salman Khan and Vijay Sethupathi. Not only this, she has several other big projects in her kitty including Spider with Kiara Advani, Rambo with Tiger Shroff, Karan with Shahid Kapoor and Suriya, and much-awaited Takht with Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

