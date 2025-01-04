Yuzvendra Chahal's net worth: From luxurious cars to assets, here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Yuzvendra Chahal was recently bought by Punjab Kings for IPL 2025.

Yuzvendra Chahal, leg-spinner cricketer, is currently in the news for all the wrong reasons as several reports claiming his separation from his wife are doing rounds on social media. Adding fuel to such rumours, the two have also unfollowed each other on Instagram and Yuzi has deleted all his pictures with his wife. However, neither Yuzi nor Dhanashree has commented on this so far. Since rumours of Yuzi and Dhanashree's separation made headlines today, online searches for the former's net worth are currently among the top trends on the internet. Let us find out how much wealth Yuzvendra Chahal has and what are his income sources.

Yuzvendra Chahal's net worth

Yuzi is one of the top and best cricketers in India as he has taken over 200 wickets for the country across all formats of international cricket. In the recently held auction for India Premiere League (IPL) 2025, Yuzvendra Chahal was bought for Rs 18 crore. The cricketer also earns a good sum of money from brand endorsements. His net worth is said to be around Rs 45 crore. Yuzvendra Chahal reportedly owns several luxurious cars including Porsche Cayenne S, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Lamborghini Centenario and Rolls Royce, among others.

On the other hand, his wife Dhanashree is a dentist-turned-choreographer. Her YouTube channel and Instagram feed are full of dance videos and several brand endorsements. She also owns a dance academy and is said to have an estimated net worth of around Rs 25 crore.

For the unversed, Yuzi and Dhanashree tied the knot in December 2020 in Gurugram in a grand wedding ceremony. Their love story started to blossom after the cricketer enrolled in Dhanashree's dance classes. Dhanashree once revealed how the two met each other during the Covid-19 pandemic.

