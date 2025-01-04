Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja breaks silence on Varun Dhawan being compared to her husband

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Govinda has headlined many films directed by Varun Dhawan's father David Dhawan.

Varun Dhawan, one of the most successful Bollywood actors of his generation, has made his mark in the film industry with his talent and hard work over the years. A small section of people often compare him with Govinda, who was one of the biggest stars of the 90s era. Now, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja has come forward and reacted to such claims. In an interview with Pinkvilla's Hindi Rush, Sunita Ahuja opened up on Varun Dhawan being compared to her husband and stated that since the Student of the Year actor was a child, he has seen the Hero No 1 star on sets.

She also said that despite people compare Varun with Govinda, the former has his own style. ''Bolte hai, compare karte hai but kyun bolte hai mereko ye samajh me nahi aata hai. Usko bhi toh kharaab lagta hoga na k mujhey Salman se compare karte hai, Chi-Chi bhaiya se karte hai but I don’t understand karte kyun ho,'' she said.

''Jo aadmi bachpan se, dekh dekh ke… uske dad ki 17-18 pictures ki hai Govinda ne. Toh naturally thoda toh aa jaaega na. Bachpan se chulbula bacha tha vo,'' she further stated.

On the work front, Govinda during an episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show revealed that he is currently working on three projects, which are set to release in 2025 and 2026. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan's latest offering Baby John was released in cinemas on the occasion of Christmas last year. He also has several big films in his kitty including Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2 and Shashank Khaitan's directorial Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

