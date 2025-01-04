Preity Zinta embraces vacation bliss with husband and friends | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Preity Zinta is currenty on a vacation at an disclosed location.

Preity Zinta is on vacation mode with her hubby Gene Goodenough and close friends as they travel to exotic locations and beaches. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a video featuring moments of her vacation with her husband and friends wherein she is seen taking selfies, walking into a restaurant, roaming on a beach, and clicking group photos. ''Sun, sand, you, me, our friends and the sea What more can I ask for?'' she wrote in the caption of her post.

Take a look

She recently shared pictures from her New Year bash which she celebrated with her friends and family. In one of the images, she could be seen flashing her dimpled smile as she posed with her husband Gene. Both husband-wife looked super happy wearing funky New Year glasses. Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Hanging with old friends & making new ones as 2025 sets in! Happy new year everyone #ting," she captioned the post.

On the professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Preity is all set to make her comeback in Bollywood with Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial 'Lahore 1947'. This project marks an important milestone for Preity as she returns to the silver screen after a hiatus.

The film was officially announced in October 2023, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal have also joined the cast of 'Lahore 1947' in a pivotal role.

Preity was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which was released in 2018. In, the film, she shared screen space with Sunny Deol. She also featured in a small role in ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.

(With ANI inputs)

