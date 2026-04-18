Is Shekhar Kapur interested in a Mr India remake with Ranveer Singh? Repost sparks buzz

New Delhi:

A social media post suggesting Ranveer Singh as the lead in a new version of Mr India has caught attention online after filmmaker Shekhar Kapur reacted to it. The social media activity has sparked fresh discussion around the possibility of revisiting one of Hindi cinema's most loved classics.

While there has been no official announcement regarding a remake or reboot, the exchange was enough to get fans talking about who could carry forward the legacy of the iconic character originally played by Anil Kapoor.

What did the X user write?

A X user lauded the filmmaker and wrote, 'Just watched Mr India again after a long time what a movie what a masterpiece superb Shekhar Kapur, hats off to you maybe it’s time to revive Mr India again. Ranveer Singh, would just be the perfect Mr India just saying'.

Shekhar Kapur reposted the X post and it was enough to entice social media users.

Why Mr India still remains popular?

Released in 1987, Mr India was directed by Shekhar Kapur and produced by Boney Kapoor. The film blended science fiction, comedy, action and emotion at a time when such combinations were rare in mainstream Indian cinema. Over the years, it has gone on to achieve cult status and remains one of Bollywood’s most rewatched family entertainers.

The story followed Arun Verma, played by Anil Kapoor, a kind-hearted man who looked after a group of orphaned children. His life changes after he discovers an invisibility device created by his scientist father. Using the gadget, Arun becomes Mr India and fights crime while trying to protect the children and the country.

More deets about Mr India

Apart from Anil Kapoor in the lead, the film featured Sridevi as journalist Seema Soni. Her comic timing, dance numbers and memorable scenes added major charm to the film. Amrish Puri played the villain Mogambo, a character that became legendary in Indian pop culture. His dialogue 'Mogambo khush hua' is still widely recognised.

The supporting cast included Satish Kaushik, Sharat Saxena, Ajit Vachani, Ashok Kumar and several child actors who played the orphans.

Box office success of Mr India

At the box office, Mr India emerged as one of the biggest hits of 1987. Made on a then-large budget (Rs 2-3.8 crore), the film performed strongly across India and enjoyed a long theatrical run. It earned Rs 10 crore in India was among the top-grossing Hindi films of the year and later gained even more popularity through television re-runs and home video.

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