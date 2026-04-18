Mukesh Khanna explains why he is against Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh playing Shaktimaan

New Delhi:

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna is renowned for his candid opinions. He frequently makes headlines for his outspoken views regarding the film industry and various social issues. Recently, the actor weighed in on the reboot of the superhero franchise Shaktimaan. He articulated his reasons for not wanting Ranveer Singh to be a part of the project. However, Mukesh Khanna also took the opportunity to praise Ranveer.

Mukesh Khanna on Ranveer Singh

In a conversation with Zoom, Mukesh Khanna heaped praise on Ranveer Singh, stating, 'Look, my objection stems from the fact that, while he is undoubtedly an excellent actor possessing tremendous energy, he can pull off roles like Dhurandhar, Gully Boy, or even Khilji. However, portraying the character of Shaktimaan requires far more than just acting prowess.'

He further elaborated, 'For Shaktimaan, you need not merely an actor, but a face that visually aligns with the character. For instance, when 'Prithviraj Chauhan' stands before you, one should look at him and feel convinced that he is, indeed, Prithviraj Chauhan, something that Akshay Kumar failed to convey in the film. He was wearing a fake moustache.'

Mukesh Khanna on financial loss

Mukesh Khanna revealed that his insistence on this matter is actually costing him financially. The actor explained, 'Ultimately, I am the one suffering the loss here. I am foregoing crores of rupees, as Sony is prepared to pay me that very amount. Yet, I told them, 'Wait a minute; I do not want this particular cast.' They are looking for a 'star,' whereas I have no need for a 'star.''

Mukesh Khanna further stated, 'If I were given permission, I would conduct auditions across the entire country to determine who will become Shaktimaan. This would allow us to find a young man who is good-looking, unassuming, and possesses a good nature. In my view, no actor who already has a pre-established image can become Shaktimaan.'

Ranveer Singh's work front

It is worth noting that Ranveer Singh is currently thoroughly enjoying the success of Dhurandhar 2. Breaking all box office records, the film has claimed the title of the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. Globally, the film has moved past Rs 1700 crore.

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