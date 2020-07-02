Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor on OTT release: Box office is no longer that much of a benchmark

Image Source : HARSH VARRDHAN KAPOOR/ INSTAGRAM Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says that OTT gives an opportunity to a film to compete with content all over the world.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, the OTT platforms have replaced multiplexes and single screens. They have become the only choice for producers to release their finished projects. Bollywood actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is however not surprised by the increase in the number of films going on the digital route.

“Good that it’s happening because now it’s all about the chatter. It’s all about what people are saying about the film. The box office is no longer that much of benchmark. It’s not that a film made so much money so it must be good. It’s a different way of judging now,” he told Hindustan Times.

“It’s like playing at the World Cup as opposed to playing at Ranji Trophy. That’s the way I look at doing films. I want people and my friends from all over the world should be able to watch my work,” he explains.

“Anyway, the films I like to do, my sensibilities are a little bit offbeat. So, I don’t have that obsession that my films have to release in a theatre. I don’t think that my film has to make this much money and sell this many tickets. For me, that’s not what it is about. I honestly think the box office collection is a reflection of people’s desire to want to go see a film, it doesn’t reflect the quality of the film,” he adds.

“Even even before the lockdown happened and theatres were shut, I was doing a lot on OTT platforms. I’m doing a web film, a cameo in AK vs AK, again a web project, and I’m in talks for another such digital project. Bindra biopic will release in theatres,” shares Kapoor.

Talking about his film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, which tanked at the box office, the actor said, “It’s all about the longevity of the film and how deeply it affected them. If 10 lakh people watched Bhavesh Joshi, then at least seven lakh were affected by it to the point that they keep asking for a sequel. No one remembers the weekend collection. I don’t really care about theatrical releases. Nothing for me can outweigh my freedom to do what I want and the way I want to do. No amount of money and no amount of validation from people".

