Netflix announces Dilwali Diwali, starring Mihir Ahuja and Manoj Pahwa; release date out

Netflix is set to bring a family story to screens this Diwali with Dilwali Diwali, a new film starring Mihir Ahuja, Manoj Pahwa, Neelu Kohli and Aurra Bhatnagar. Produced by Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT), the film will premiere on the streaming platform on November 5.

The story centres on Ansh Sikka, played by Mihir Ahuja, who returns home after years of working abroad. Hoping to give his middle-class Punjabi parents a better life, he buys them a modern apartment in a high-rise building. But when he comes home for Diwali, Ansh realises that a more comfortable house may not be enough to make his parents feel at home.

The family's differing ideas of success and happiness form the heart of the film, as Ansh tries to understand what his parents value beyond material comforts. The story explores the familiar tensions between generations, with moments of humour and emotion woven into the Sikkas’ Diwali reunion.

Dilwali Diwali is written by Ritu Mago and directed by Ritesh Menon. The film marks another collaboration between Netflix and TTT, following Greater Kalesh and Musafir Cafe.

What Mihir Ahuja and Manoj Pahwa said about Dilwali Diwali

Mihir Ahuja, who plays Ansh, said the character’s journey stems from his desire to do the best for his family. He added that people can sometimes lose sight of what makes their loved ones happy while trying to provide them with more.

Ahuja also praised TTT's handling of the story’s emotional nuances and said he hoped audiences would recognise aspects of their own families in the Sikkas.

Manoj Pahwa, who plays Ansh's father, said a home is about more than its walls, furniture or address. He described it as a place shaped by memories, shared experiences and the small details that make it personal.

Pahwa added that parents and children may have different ideas of what constitutes a good life, even when both perspectives come from a place of love. He hoped the film would encourage audiences to reflect on what home means to them.

When and where to watch Dilwali Diwali

Dilwali Diwali will premiere on Netflix on November 5, just ahead of Diwali. With its focus on family relationships, generational differences and the emotional meaning of home, the film centres on the idea that upgrading a house does not necessarily change what makes it feel like home.

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