Naseeruddin Shah supports SRFTI students after campus row, BJP leaders hit back at actor

Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah has once again found himself at the centre of a political controversy over his remarks. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has targeted him after he came out in support of students at the Kolkata-based Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI). The BJP alleged that the actor was seeking to undermine the country's democracy. The controversy erupted when students at the institute were protesting for their demands and Shah appealed to the public to support them. The development has once again sparked a debate about freedom of expression, student movements and political reactions.

Naseeruddin Shah comes out in support of SRFTI students

Naseeruddin Shah spoke out in support of students protesting at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute. He appealed to conscious citizens to support their demands. The actor’s stance sparked a political debate, with BJP leaders objecting to his comments.

Shah's support came at a time when tensions had risen on the institute’s campus following a dispute between students and members of an organisation. The students questioned the incident on campus and the institute administration’s response. Discussions also focused on student safety, their demands and the institute’s responsibility in the matter.

What did Naseeruddin Shah say?

"Adab, Namaskar. I am Naseeruddin Shah. After the BJP’s fraudulent victory in Bengal, it is now completely bent on revenge, especially against anyone who doesn’t share its ideology. Its latest victims are aspiring filmmakers studying at the Satyajit Ray Film Institute. They were issued show-cause notices for raising accountability. They were put under surveillance. They were threatened, and now they have been asked to vacate the hostel. This BJP is running a propaganda campaign in its favour, either intimidating or brainwashing future aspiring filmmakers. But I promise this won’t happen. These young people will reveal the truth about what kind of country and what condition we are in. I request all intelligent people to support the students of the Satyajit Ray Film Institute."

BJP makes serious allegations against the actor

Responding to Naseeruddin Shah’s appeal, BJP leaders criticised his stance. The party alleged that Shah’s statements were part of an attempt to undermine the country’s democratic structure. These were the BJP’s political responses and accusations and should not be interpreted as the actor’s views. The controversy has brought political rhetoric back into the spotlight. While students continue to protest for their demands, political reactions have followed the actor’s comments in support of them.

Rahul Sinha's reaction

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rahul Sinha, targeting Naseeruddin Shah, said, "Naseeruddin Shah was asleep for so long; how did he suddenly wake up? He only woke up when he received a signal from abroad. Full evidence of where he’s receiving funding and where he’s being signalled will emerge; don’t worry. We won’t allow those who live in India and speak against India and talk about dividing the country into pieces to stay here."

Ritesh Tiwari's reaction

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Ritesh Tiwari also commented on Naseeruddin Shah, saying, "Naseeruddin Shah’s ideology has always been opposed to the BJP and the RSS. I also know his elder brother. His daughter is married in Kolkata. She is the daughter-in-law of a CPI(M) leader and has contested elections. Why was Naseeruddin Shah silent when West Bengal ministers and the Kolkata mayor were chanting ‘Dawat-e-Islami’? These are people who dance to the tune of foreign money, and the people of the country are watching."

What is the SRFTI controversy?

The Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, located in Kolkata, is one of the country’s leading film and television training institutes. A controversy erupted between students and the organisers of an event held on campus. Students alleged that permission had been granted for the event without their knowledge or consent.

The situation became tense during the protests. Following the incident, students questioned the role of campus security and the administration. The matter escalated further as various stakeholders responded to the student protest. In this context, Naseeruddin Shah expressed support for the students’ demands.

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