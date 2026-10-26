Vijay Deverakonda hits back at trolls after Rashmika Mandanna defends him: 'Everyone can go f**k themselves'

Vijay Deverakonda has responded to the online trolling surrounding his relationship with wife Rashmika Mandanna after the couple's appearance on Koffee with Karan Season 9 sparked a debate on social media. The actor shared a strongly worded message declaring that the two were happy together, while Rashmika also posted a lengthy note calling out what she described as an angry mob targeting them.

The backlash followed the couple's conversation with host Karan Johar about their relationship and decision to get married. Some viewers criticised Vijay over his comments about taking time to decide on marriage, while Rashmika faced unsolicited advice about her relationship.

Vijay Deverakonda calls Rashmika his best friend and wife

Taking to social media, Vijay shared a heartfelt message about Rashmika, making it clear that he was not concerned about the criticism directed at them. He wrote, "My best friend, my wife, my woman. One of the most beautiful parts of my life that I got absolutely right. For all those concerned, We are both gloriously happy. I am blessed."

Addressing the criticism more directly, Vijay added, "If its me and her against the world - so be it. Big love to all those who celebrate love and the simplicity of living happily. Now, with absolutely no intended kindness or respect, everyone else can go fuck themselves. :))" He signed off as Deverakonda Vijay Sai.

Rashmika Mandanna calls out online trolling

Vijay's post came as Rashmika shared a lengthy statement addressing the criticism surrounding their appearance on Koffee with Karan. The actor said she generally avoided responding to online comments because everyone was entitled to their opinions. However, she felt the reaction to their interview had gone beyond people simply expressing their views.

Describing the response as “an angry mob looking for someone to vent at”, Rashmika said the point of their conversation had been lost amid the criticism.

She explained that the discussion about marriage was never about how many times she had asked Vijay to marry her or how long he had taken to make a decision. According to the actor, Vijay wanted both of them to have the time and space to understand each other and be sure about their future together.

Rashmika also drew a clear line over comments about her family.

She added that feminism was not about putting others down or claiming superiority, but about having the freedom to make choices and take charge of one's life. Concluding her statement, Rashmika said she was happy, content and blessed, and hoped others would find someone who loved them as deeply as they loved that person.

The couple's responses come amid the online discussion following their Koffee with Karan appearance. While the interview prompted debate about their relationship, both actors have now made their position clear: they are happy with their decision and do not want online criticism to dictate how they live their lives.

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Rashmika Mandanna hits back at 'angry mob' for trolling Vijay Deverakonda: 'I would do it a thousand times'