Halloween treats on OTT for a perfect spook fest

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ANGELICAMONICABHOWMICK Shabana Azmi's Kaali Kuhi

Halloween is incomplete without the chills, shrills and thrills, and OTT platforms have packed it all for a spooky binge therapy. We bring you a list of shows and films that you must shortlist for your digital spook fest.

KAALI KHUHI

The film explores the issue of female infanticide through lens of horror. Set in a Punjab village, the Netflix Original film traces the journey of a girl named Shivangi (Riva Arora), who is put to the ultimate test when she witnesses her family getting engulfed in the secrets of a mysterious well. Directed by debutant Terrie Samundra, the film also features Shabana Azmi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Satyadeep Mishra. It was released on October 30.

TRUTH SEEKERS SEASON 1

It is about a team of part-time paranormal investigators who use homemade gizmos to track the supernatural, sharing their adventures online. Released on Amazon Prime Video on October 30.

THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR

Filmmaker Mike Flanagan makes his entry in the horror anthology with the show. "The Haunting of Bly Manor" is a Gothic romance-influenced ghost story based on Henry James' novella "The Turn Of The Screw". Available on Netflix.

BLACK BOX

"Black Box" stars Mamoudou Athie, Phylicia Rashad and Amanda Christine. It is about a single father who, after losing his wife and his memory in a car accident, undergoes an experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is. It streams on Amazon Prime Video.

EVIL EYE

Backed by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, "Evil Eye" is directed by Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani. It shows how a seemingly perfect romance turns into a nightmare when a mother becomes convinced that her daughter's new boyfriend has a dark connection to her own past. It can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

THE MIDNIGHT MEAT TRAIN

It is about a photographer who is obsessed with dark subject matter, which leads him into the path of a serial killer who stalks late night commuters, ultimately butchering them in the most gruesome ways. It is available on Lionsgate Play.

ASUR

It is a crime thriller that pits two opposing worlds against each other -- the less explored world of forensic science and the world of ancient Indian mythology. Starring Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Riddhi Dogra and Anupriya Goenka, "Asur" takes one on a journey on exploring the inner demon. It is available on Voot Select.

DOWN A DARK HALL

The movie is about a troubled teen named Kit Gordy, who is forced to join the Blackwood Boarding School, just to find herself trapped by dark forces around its mysterious headmistress. It is available on Lionsgate Play.

THE OUTSIDER

A supernatural force edges its way into a seemingly straightforward murder investigation, and leads a seasoned police officer to question everything he believes in. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

A HAUNTING

In the show, eyewitnesses share their terrifying true tales of the paranormal. Each one-hour episode of "A Haunting" is accompanied by commentary by the people who supposedly experienced such spooky incidents as demonic activity, poltergeist attacks, possessions, and cryptic visions. It streams on Discovery Plus.

HOUSE OF HORROR: KIDNAPPED

It is a re-enactment of terrifying tales of people who were kidnapped, yet were lucky to survive. Each episode centres on one person's ordeal. It was released on Discovery Plus on October 30.

THE PAST

When a budding writer moves to a hill station to write her new book, she gets trapped in an evil plot. Starring Vedita Pratap, Samiksha Bhatt, Yuvraj Parashar, it is available on Disney+Hotstar.

LOCKDOWN HORROR: THE BELL

The short film is about a young man who grapples with his guilt of not helping his neighbour. Now she is dead and he is certain that she is coming to get him too. It is available on Disney+Hotstar.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage