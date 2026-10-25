Shilpa Rao's mic switched off mid-performance at Mumbai event, fans call out organisers over mismanagement

Singer Shilpa Rao's performance at the 10th anniversary edition of the Bollywood Music Project in Mumbai became a talking point after her set was abruptly cut short on October 24. The incident sparked backlash among fans, as her microphone and audio equipment were switched off while she was still on the stage, following delays in the event's schedule.

Several videos of the incident have surfaced online, with fans criticising the organisers for mismanagement and disrespecting the singer. Shilpa later thanked the audience for their support on social media.

Shilpa Rao's performance cut short at Mumbai event

As Shilpa returned to the stage to thank the audience and say goodbye, fellow performer Kutle Khan began his performance while she was still speaking. Her microphone was also switched off, leaving fans and attendees upset over the incident. Watch the viral video below:

Fans calls out organisers over mismanagement

The incident did not go down well with fans and attendees, who criticised the organisers on social media. Many called out the alleged mismanagement and said the singer was not treated with respect. Attendees also pointed out that the event ran nearly 45 minutes late, reportedly leading to shorter performance slots for the artists.

One fan wrote, "Her mic was not working in the first song. She sang for 15-20 minutes and the organisers cut the lights and Kutle ji started singing from Stage 2. Poor time management overall. Even HR, which was the main act, got only 45 minutes to perform."

Another wrote, "This was unexpected." One comment also added, "Organisers were very disrespectful."

Singer expresses disappointment, thanks Mumbai audience

Following the incident, Shilpa shared a note on her Instagram expressing her disappointment. She also thanked the Mumbai audience for their support. Notably, the event took place on Saturday, October 24, at the Jio World Garden, Mumbai.

In her note, the Bulleya singer wrote, "Mumbai, a little piece of my heart broke tonight. It hurts deeply to have something so beautiful taken away from us like this. But even when the music stopped, you did not. The way you kept calling my name, the love in your voices... Our story tonight was left unfinished. I promise, I will come back (sic)."

For the unversed, Shilpa Rao is a renowned singer known for songs like Ghungroo, Bulleya, and Chaleya, among others. She also won the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for her song Chaleya from the film Jawan.

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