Ramayana song Mangal Rang out now; Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi celebrate love in Arijit-Shreya track | Watch

The makers of Ramayana have released the film's third song, Mangal Rang, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The song was released on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 9 am across social media. Composed by AR Rahman, the track features the vocals of Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, with lyrics penned by Dr Kumar Vishwas.

Sharing the song on social media, T-Series wrote, "Rang Hai Rang Hai Mangal Rang hai, Prem Ke Rangon Ka Sangam! Presenting the Song 'Mangal Rang (Hindi)' from 'Namit Malhotra's Ramayana'."

Watch the song here:

What's inside the Ramayana song Mangal Rang?

The 2-minute-and-25-second song opens with glimpses of Sita’s swayamvar, where Ranbir Kapoor’s Rama is seen lifting and stringing Lord Shiva’s divine bow. It also features scenes from their wedding celebrations. The song further offers glimpses of Ram and Sita’s vanvaas, showing Sai Pallavi’s Sita and Ranbir’s Rama setting up and decorating their cottage in the forest.

The release of Mangal Rang follows the film's second song, Ravana Tandav, which features Yash in his intense avatar as the demon king Ravana. It was released on October 20, coinciding with Dussehra.

Earlier, on October 21, the makers of Ramayana released the album on YouTube, featuring five tracks: Jai Jai Ram, Ravana Tandav, Sita’s Aspiration, Jai Jai Ram (Orchestral) and Rama Theme.

When is Ramayana Part 1 releasing?

The first part in the two-part epic, Ramayana Part 1, is scheduled to be released on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and English. Whereas the second part is slated to hit theatres during Diwali 2027.

Ramayana: Cast and crew details

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. It also stars Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, Kunal Kapoor as Indra Dev, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, Faisal Malik as Kumbhkaran and others.

The two-part mythological epic Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

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