Box Office [Oct 24]: Jailer 2 shows growth; how much did Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, Ranabaali earn on Saturday?

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has been performing strongly at the box office since its release on October 15. The Tamil action thriller completed 10 days in theatres on October 24, crossing the Rs 300 crore mark in India and Rs 600 crore worldwide. The film continues to compete with other releases, including Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, Udta Teer and Ranabaali.

After recording its lowest drop on the second Friday, Jailer 2 witnessed a rise in collections on Saturday. Here's a look at how the films performed at the box office.

Jailer 2 box office collection

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Jailer 2 recorded a 66.6% jump in its second Saturday collection compared to Friday's Rs 14.50 crore. The film earned Rs 24.15 crore across 11,591 shows in India. Its total domestic net collection now stands at Rs 373 crore, while its worldwide collection has reached Rs 666.30 crore. Jailer 2 features Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, Mohanlal and others.

India TV gave Jailer 2 a rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars. An excerpt from the review reads, "Jailer 2 is an entertaining commercial film powered by Nelson's strong writing, quirky humour and Rajinikanth's commanding screen presence. Despite some predictable moments and minor narrative shortcomings, the film keeps audiences engaged with its exciting sequences and entertaining moments."

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar box office collection

Anuj Saini's romantic drama Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, which was released on October 23, continued its box office run with earnings in lakhs. The film collected Rs 73 lakh across 1,923 shows on Day 2, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 1.23 crore. It had earned Rs 50 lakh on its opening day, as per Sacnilk.

The film features Alisha Chopra, Sparsh Walia, Sakshi Vaidya, Kunal Vaid, Sargun Kaur Luthra and Tushar Chhibber in lead roles.

Ranabaali box office collection

The Telugu action epic Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan and starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, completed nine days in Indian theatres. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 2.80 crore on its second Saturday, taking its total domestic box office collection to Rs 50.10 crore. The film also stars Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo in a key role.

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