All of Us Are Dead season 2: Cheong-san returns from the dead, cast drops major update at Netflix event

Fans of All of Us Are Dead finally have an answer to one of the biggest questions left by the first season. Yoon Chan-young, who plays Lee Cheong-san, confirmed that his character is alive during Netflix Korea’s 10th anniversary event in Seoul on October 24. However, the streaming platform did not reveal a teaser or announce a release date for the much-awaited second season.

The zombie thriller was featured at Netflix Janchi, a two-day festival celebrating the platform’s 10 years in South Korea. The cast appeared on stage during the 'What Next?' showcase, marking the show’s return to the spotlight after a long gap. The series had last received a major public update when its renewal was announced in June 2022.

All of Us Are Dead season 2: Yoon Chan-young confirms Cheong-san’s return

Addressing the audience, Yoon Chan-young said, "Everyone, do you remember Cheong-san? You may have thought I was dead, but I, Cheong-san, am still alive." His co-star Park Ji-hu, who plays Nam On-jo, responded by saying she had been worried about his return after he disappeared in the first season, leaving several questions unanswered. Yoon replied that he had missed her character.

The event also offered a glimpse of what viewers can expect from the new season. Park said On-jo would face an evolved zombie crisis while continuing to protect her friends. She also hinted at a larger conflict set in Seoul, with the characters having grown into university students and adults.

Cho Yi-hyun, who plays Choi Nam-ra, confirmed that her character remains a half-zombie, while Lomon, who plays Lee Su-hyeok, spoke about his character returning as an adult.

All of Us Are Dead season 2 cast and release update

All four returning leads, Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun and Lomon, attended the event. The new cast members and director Lee Jae-kyu were not part of the stage presentation.

The second season was filmed between July 2025 and February 2026. Lee Jae-kyu is returning as director, while Chun Sung-il is back as writer. New cast members include Lee Min-jae, Kim Si-eun, Roh Jae-won and Yoon Ga-yi.

Despite expectations of a first look or teaser, Netflix did not show any new footage at the event. The season was simply described as 'coming soon', with no official release window announced. An early 2027 arrival has been anticipated, but Netflix has yet to confirm a date.

The first season, which follows students struggling to survive a zombie outbreak at their school, became a global hit after its release in 2022. The next instalment will move the story beyond Hyosan High, with a new outbreak threatening Seoul.

Also Read:

Jio Hotstar does it again! Drops South Korean thriller silently in multiple Indian languages but original