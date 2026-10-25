Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan to Shilpa Shetty, celebs attend Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's Diwali bash

With Diwali just weeks away, Bollywood celebrities have begun their festive celebrations. Adding to the excitement, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap hosted a Diwali party at their Mumbai residence on Saturday (October 24).

Celebrities like filmmaker Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Twinkle Khanna and several other celebrities attended the party. Pictures and videos from the event have surfaced online.

Celebs attend Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap's Diwali bash

The guest list also included producer Bhushan Kumar, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga, filmmaker Amar Kaushik, Udta Teer director Akash Kaushik, Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Shreyaa Chaudhry and Raj Kundra were also part of the celebrations, among others.

Tahira gave fans a glimpse of the Diwali bash by sharing a video on her Instagram. The clip features guests posing for pictures and dancing with their friends.

For the caption, she wrote, "Let there be love and light Diwali celebrations for @ayushmannk and me have always been with our family and friends!Mumbai has become home and so our friends are our extended family here! We slept at 5 am and danced till our feet hurt…the best feeling (sic)." Take a look:

Ayushmann Khurrana's most recent film

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was recently seen in Udta Teer opposite Sara Ali Khan. Apart from the lead actors, the film also features Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Gulshan Grover, Suhail Nayyar, Parul Gulati, Brijendra Kala and Mukul Dev in key roles.

It is directed by Akash Kaushik, known for writing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain under the banners of Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the spy-comedy opened to a modest start at the Indian box office, with a collection of Rs 4.83 crore on its Day 1. On its second day, the film witnessed a growth in its numbers and minted Rs 8.70 crore. The film's total net collection reached Rs 11.35 crore, as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

What is the plot of Udta Teer?

The film follows the story of an undercover Pakistani spy, Bilal, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, who loses his memory after an accident and wakes up convinced that he is an Indian agent.

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Udta Teer box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana's film begins its run with a steady start