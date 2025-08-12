World Elephant Day 2025: Best films and documentaries on elephants to watch online This World Elephant Day 2025, celebrate cinema’s love for these gentle giants. From timeless classics like Haathi Mere Saathi to the Oscar-winning The Elephant Whisperers, here are films where elephants were more than just part of the story — they were the real stars.

World Elephant Day is celebrated every year on August 12 to spread awareness about protecting elephants and their homes. From the iconic movie 'Haathi Mere Saathi' to Netflix's documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers', there are several films that have been made where elephants are the main elements.

For the unversed, India is home to nearly 60% of the world’s wild elephant population. As per the 2023 Report on Elephant Corridors in India, India has 33 Elephant Reserves and 150 identified Elephant Corridors.

World Elephant Day 2025: 5 films where elephants stole the spotlight

On this day, let's take a look at the films centred on elephants which you can watch with your family on various streaming devices.

1. Haathi Mere Saathi — The timeless classic

The family drama film 'Haathi Mere Saathi' is directed by MA Thirumugham and features actors like Rajesh Khanna, Tanuja Samarth, David Abraham, Sujit Kumar, Madan Puri, Abhi Bhattacharya and others in the lead roles.

The film was well-received by the audience upon its release. Talking about its storyline, the film 'Haathi Mere Saathi' revolves around the story of Raju, who becomes attached to his four elephants after they save his life. It has an IMDb rating of 6.9 and can be watched on the OTT streaming platforms Prime Video, JioHotstar and Eros Now.

2. Kala Parvat — A rare Indo-Soviet collaboration

The 1972 film 'Black Mountain' is directed by MS Sathyu and Aleksandr Zguridi and features Rayman Pasha, Prince Pradeep and Khwaja Ahmad Abbas in the pivotal roles. It tells the story of an elephant herd facing a drought.

3. The Elephant Whisperers — Oscar-winning heart-warmer

The short documentary film 'The Elephant Whisperers,' which was released on Netflix in December 2022, received widespread recognition because of its story. It follows the life of a South Indian couple, Bomman and Belie, who devote their lives to caring for an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu. Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, the film received the Academy Award for Best Documentary (Short Subject).

4. Safed Haathi — Adventure with a rare albino elephant

The 1977 film 'Safed Haathi' follows the story of two orphaned children named Shibu and his elder sister Rani. The plot continues when Shibu befriends an albino elephant, and through this elephant, he finds a pot full of gold coins. The film was directed by Tapan Sinha and has an IMDb rating of 7.5.

5. My Friend Ganesha — Animation that won children’s hearts

Rajiv S Ruia's animation fantasy film 'My Friend Ganesha' is one of the most loved films by children. It revolves around the story of a boy named Ashu (played by Ahsaas Channa) who becomes friends with Ganesha. The film features Upasana Singh, Kiran Jhangiani, Sheetal Shah, Aarya Vora, Mushtaq Khan and others in the key roles.

