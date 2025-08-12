Saiyaara OTT release date confirmed? Here’s when it may stream Fans are eagerly awaiting Saiyaara’s OTT release after its box office success. Here’s what’s being speculated about its streaming debut.

At times when films featuring debutant actors often face uncertainty about their success, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s starrer Saiyaara has emerged as a blockbuster. The romantic drama film, which was released on July 18, 2025, has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark across India within just 25 days of its release.

The film's success is undeniable, as fans were seen crying and screaming during the screenings of 'Saiyaara'. But the craze of this film among the fans is not over yet, as fans who may have watched this film multiple times are eagerly waiting for its OTT release. Read on to know what we know about Saiyaara's OTT release date so far.

Saiyaara OTT release date update

According to several reports, the film 'Saiyaara' is expected to make its digital debut on the OTT giant Netflix. It must be noted that there's no official confirmation regarding its OTT release; however, YRF's casting director, Shanoo Sharma, took to her Instagram and re-shared a social media post regarding Saiyaara's OTT release date.

In the Instagram story, she re-shared the post of OTTFLIX, which claimed that the Saiyaara will be made available to stream on the streaming platform Netflix on September 12, 2025. Have a look at Shanoo Sharma's Instagram story below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM / @SHANOOSHARMARAHIHAI)Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara is rumoured to arrive on OTT in September 2025 after its blockbuster theatrical run.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s stardom rise

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mohit Suri's directorial earned Rs 319.85 crore so far. With this film, Ahaan Panday, cousin of Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, and Aneet Padda, who has featured in 'Salaam Venky' and Prime Video's Big Girls Don’t Cry, became overnight stars.

Saiyaara cast

Besides Ahaan and Aneet, the film stars Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, Anngad Raaj, Shaad Randhawa, Sid Makkar, Alam Khan, Ritika Murthy, Meher Acharia-Dar, and others in the key roles. Critics have given this film an IMDb rating of 6.6.

