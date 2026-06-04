Malviya Nagar fire: Delhi govt to withdraw BnB policy as probe points to short circuit | 10 Points

New Delhi:

The Delhi government has decided to roll back its Bed and Breakfast (BnB) policy and review all the establishments that were granted licence under it, said Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra on Thursday. The development follows the massive fire at the ill-fated Flourish Stays Hotel in Malviya Nagar that claimed 21 lives, majorly foreigners.

"We are going to officially withdraw the Bed and Breakfast scheme, and all establishments licensed under it will be checked," Mishra told news agency PTI. "Action would be taken against operators found violating the terms of the licence. If any establishment registered under the scheme is found running more than six rooms, its licence will be cancelled."

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The BnB policy was under scanner, as several departments of the government -- the police, the tourism department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) -- blamed each other for the licence to the hotel. The hotel, owned by Lavkesh Bajaj, who has been arrested and is being interrogated by the police, was given a licence under the Silver Category of the BnB policy for six rooms in 2024 and it remained valid till 2027. However, the hotel built 26 rooms, with the MCD officials claiming that Bajaj obtained the licence only after concealing the facts. It has also been found that the hotel, which had a single entry-exit point and sealed windows, didn't have a fire no-objection certificate (NoC). Meanwhile, Bajaj has admitted to ignoring safety norms during questioning but told investigators that he didn't have enough time to oversee the property. He also admitted that increasing the rooms at the hotel helped him in increasing the revenue. The police have now decided to reconstruct the sequence of events and are also questioning the hotel staff and the eyewitnesses. A case under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 326(g) (offence of mischief by fire), 324(5) (wrongful damage of property), 125(a) (penalise negligence act that endangers human life and safety), 125(b) (grievous hurt by negligence) and 287 BNS (negligence conduct with respect of fire) has also been registered. Forensic teams have also visited the spot and collected evidence to find more about the tragedy that shook the national capital on Wednesday. Delhi Police sources have told India TV that the fire was likely caused by a short circuit and it spread to different rooms and the basement. They further said the hotel had two kitchens: one at the basement and one at the top floor. However, the fire did not cause a blast in the LPG cylinders there. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday visited the Max Hospital in Saket where she met the victims and their family members. Gupta had earlier promised stern actions and assured that her government would provide all necessary assistance to the victims. "In this hour of grief Delhi Govt. stands firmly with the affected families. We remain committed to providing every possible support to those impacted by this tragedy," she had said on X. "Immediately upon receiving information about the incident, teams of Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, DDMA, CATS Ambulance Services and other emergency response agencies were mobilised and launched rescue and relief operations."

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