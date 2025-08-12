New OTT releases this week [12-17 Aug 2025]: Saare Jahan Se Accha, Tehran, Maa and more This week brings Saare Jahan Se Accha, Tehran, Maa, and more to OTT. Here’s your guide to the latest streaming releases from 12-17 August 2025.

This week is special for entertainment lovers. After all, it is the occasion of Independence Day. To celebrate this festival in a special way, films like 'War 2' and 'Coolie' are hitting the theatres on August 14.

Moreover, patriotic series and films like Tehran and Saare Jahan Se Accha will also be released on OTT. Let's have a look at the OTT releases of the week.

New OTT releases this week: Full list (12–17 August 2025)

1. Saare Jahan Se Accha – Netflix (Aug 13)

'Saare Jahan Se Achcha' starring stars like Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja, Suhail Nair, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor and Anup Soni will be released on OTT on August 13 on Netflix. The series revolves around Indian spy Vishnu Shankar and ISI agent Murtaza Malik.

Catch the Saare Jahan Se Accha trailer before its Netflix premiere on August 13.

2. Court Kacheri – Sony Liv (Aug 13)

As the name suggests, it is a courtroom drama series. It will be seen on Sony Liv from August 13, 2025. It stars Pawan Malhotra, Ashish Verma and Punit Batra. It is a political drama series based on Param Mathur. The series is the story of a young man who is forced to carry forward his father's legacy and practice law in a dilapidated district court.

3. Tehran – ZEE5 (Aug 14)

This is the most talked-about film of the week to be released on OTT. Starring John Abraham, the film is directed by Arun Gopalan and will stream on ZEE5 from August 14. Apart from John, it also stars Manushi Chhillar and Neeru Bajwa.

Watch the Tehran trailer ahead of its much-awaited release on ZEE5 on August 14.

4. Night Always Comes – Netflix (Aug 15)

This is an American crime thriller film. It will stream on Netflix on August 15. Its story deals with how a girl wants to save her home by putting everything at stake.

5. Maa – Netflix (Aug 15)

Kajol's supernatural horror thriller film 'Maa' will be released on the OTT platform Netflix from August 15. This film was released in theatres on June 27. However, this film could not make records at the box office but was able to recover its production cost.

6. Love is Blind Season 2 – Netflix (Aug 13)

The second season of 'Love is Blind' will be released on Netflix from August 13. The show features Jessica Batten, Nick Lachey, Lauren Speed, Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett in pivotal roles.

