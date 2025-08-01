Watch Tehran trailer: John Abraham’s spy thriller gets OTT release date on Zee5 John Abraham is back with Tehran, a fast-paced spy thriller packed with action, suspense, and political drama. Streaming on Zee5 from August 14!

The teaser of the much-awaited John Abraham's upcoming movie Tehran's trailer was released by the makers on August 1. The trailer appears to be packed with drama, action, and tension. Based on true events, this spy thriller gives a glimpse into the life of a secret agent on a dangerous mission. With intense background music, thrilling visuals, and fast-paced scenes, the trailer grabs your attention from the very beginning.

The story seems to be about politics, war, and risky missions in another country. From what we see in the trailer, Tehran promises to be an action-packed film that will keep the audience hooked.

Tehran OTT release date: When and where to watch

Tehran, starring John Abraham, is a great choice for Independence Day because it is scheduled for release on August 14, 2025. You can enjoy an exciting spy thriller from the comfort of your home by streaming the movie on Zee5.

Tehran movie trailer

There is a lot of action, tension, and a compelling plot in the trailer. As a secret agent, John Abraham appears focused and full of action. The trailer captivates you from the first to the last second with its dramatic music and quick-paced images.

Tehran movie cast: Who stars alongside John Abraham

Alongside John Abraham, Manushi Chhillar plays a fearless and self-assured role in the movie. The two are at the centre of a compelling narrative that combines action, politics, and emotion. This gripping thriller gains depth from their powerful on-screen persona.

What Tehran is about

The story of a high-risk mission in a foreign country is presented in Tehran, which brings inspiration from actual events. It looked deeply into topics like politics, war, and the dangers of spying. There will be action-packed sequences and emotional highs in this suspenseful movie.

