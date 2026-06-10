June 10, 2026
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Bharathiraja's last film as an actor: Here's the film veteran actor-director worked on before his passing

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

Bharathiraja remained active in films despite his age. His last movie, Ravi Murykaiya's Pulavar, was announced last year. Here’s everything to know about the veteran actor-filmmaker’s final role and posthumous appearance.

Know about Bharathiraja's last film as an actor.
Know about Bharathiraja's last film as an actor. Image Source : Instagram:dir_bharathiraja, X: AR Rahman
New Delhi:

Veteran Tamil actor and filmmaker Bharathiraja breathed his last on Wednesday, June 10, in Chennai. The 84-year-old legend directed, acted in, and wrote several films throughout his illustrious career. Fans and celebrities from the film fraternity have been mourning his loss, sharing emotional tributes on their social media platforms.

Notably, despite his age, Bharathiraja was actively working in films, and was last seen in Mohanlal’s Malayalam thriller Thudarum. However, he also has one unreleased film. Read on to know more about the last movie he worked on.

Bharathiraja's last movie 

For the unversed, the project Bharathiraja worked on was Pulavar, directed by Ravi Murykaiya and produced by Sameer Bharat Ram, with Kasi Vishwanathan as co-producer.

The first look of Bharathiraja was unveiled last year in August. The film's motion poster was released by music maestro ARRahman via a social media post.

In his X post, AR Rahman wrote,"Glad to launch the first look of #Pulavar presented by Padmabhushan  Nambi Narayanan featuring Iyakkunar Imayam #Bharathiraja , directed by #Murukaiya , produced by @sameerbr @supertalkies #whitenightsentertainment @Mrtmusicoff."

Also Read: 

Bharathiraja dies at 84: Kallukkul Eeram to 16 Vayathinile, a look at his illustrious filmography
Bharathiraja, veteran Tamil actor-filmmaker, dies at 84 due to age-related illness
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