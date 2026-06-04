Two detained, trekking agency under lens: Heads roll after MBA student goes missing on Uttarakhand trek

Uttarkashi:

The role of a trekking agency has come under scanner in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi after a 23-year-old MBA student went missing last month, said officials on Wednesday. The missing student, identified as Babita Pandey, had gone for a trek with two of her friends, who now have been detained.

According to the police, Babita was a resident of Nainital district. She, along with her two friends, had stayed in the Raithal village on May 28, which was captured on the CCTV. A day later, they started their trek from Raithal to Dayara Bugyal and stayed the night at Goi base camp. But Babita went missing from the camp.

During its probe while finding Babita, the police found that three were sent to trek using a "forged permit" by the trekking agency, Pro Mountain. Uttarkashi District Tourism Officer KK Joshi said Pandey and her friends had no valid digital permit on the official tourism portal, 'Explore Uttarkashi'.

The agencies also found that Pro Mountain bypassed government revenue regulations. Now, the trekking agency's registration has been suspended with immediate effect for fraud.

Babita's friends detained

Additionally, the police have detained the two friends of Babita for questioning. They were identified as Harmanpal Singh of Udham Singh Nagar district and Harmanpreet Singh of Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur. Along with them, the police are also questioning the trekking agency's guides and other officials.

Meanwhile, a massive search operation, which includes the personnel of Indian Army, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the police, forest department, and disaster management is underway.

As many as 150 personnel are involved in it. The officials are using drones and sniffer dogs to search Babita. Her family has said it is extremely worried over Babita's disappearance, requesting agencies to provide details about her.

"If there had been any news, we would have received it from there. Today it has been five days. I am requesting the administration to carry out a search operation as soon as possible. Everyone is very worried. Her mother and brother are also distressed," her father, Gopal Pandey, told reporters on Tuesday.