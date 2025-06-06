ED raids actor Dino Morea's residence in Mumbai over River Mithi scam The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided actor Dino Morea's residence in Mumbai over the River Mithi cleaning scam.

New Delhi:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, June 6, 2025, conducted raids at Dino Morea's residence in Maharashtra over the River Mithi cleaning scam. Raids are being conducted at the houses of contractors and BMC officials involved in this scam. It is significant to note that the Mumbai Police had registered a case in the Mithi River Cleaning Scam, after which the ED has also started a parallel investigation of this case. This scam is worth 65 crores, and there are a total of 13 accused in this case. The raids include the houses of Bollywood actor Dino Morea, BMC Assistant Engineer Prashant Ramugade and several contractors. The ED is now reviewing financial documents and other material seized during the raids to trace the flow of illegal money.

The ED is now reviewing financial documents and other material seized during the raids to trace the flow of illicit money. The searches are part of a money laundering investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following a case registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police. The EOW had earlier booked 13 persons, including BMC officials and contractors, for their alleged involvement in fraudulent payments for river cleaning work that was never done between 2007 and 2021. The ED suspects that tenders for hiring specialised dredging equipment were manipulated to benefit select suppliers, resulting in huge losses to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The Mithi River, which flows through Mumbai and falls into the Arabian Sea, has long suffered from silting and flooding problems.

What is the Mithi River scam?

For the unversed, the 'Mithi River scam' is associated with the sale and purchase of sludge pushers and dredging machines used by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in cleaning the Mithi River in Maharashtra. It is alleged that these machines were hired from a Kochi-based company, Matprop Technical Services Pvt Ltd, at high prices, and there was a huge financial irregularity in this.

Dino Morea's work front

The Bollywood actor Dino Morea is best known for his work in films like 'Om Shanti Om', 'Happy New Year', and 'Pyar Mein Kabhi Kabhi'. For those who don't know, he was recently seen in the comedy-drama film 'Housefull 5', which hit the silver screens worldwide on June 6, 2025. The film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and features Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, and others in the lead roles.

Also Read: Shine Tom Chacko's father passes away in a road accident, actor and mother injured