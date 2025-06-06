Shine Tom Chacko's father passes away in a road accident, actor and mother injured The 'Good Bag Ugly' actor Shine Tom Chacko's father, CP Chacko, died in a road accident on Friday, June 6, 2025. Reportedly, the car accident took place near Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri district.

New Delhi:

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko's father, CP Chacko, died in a road accident on Friday, June 6, 2025. Reportedly, the car accident took place near Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri district, when Shine Tom Chacko, including his father, mother and brother, were travelling.

According to reports, the accident took place around 7 am near Palakottai, near Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu. Shine was travelling in a car with his father, mother, brother and driver. Their car collided with a lorry. People present at the spot said that the collision was very severe. All five people were injured and were immediately rushed to the government hospital in Palakottai for treatment. People said that the actor had suffered an injury to his hand.

Talking about his work front, Shine Tom Chacko is best known for his films in several films including Darasa, Beast, Ishq and Kurup. He was last seen in Khalid Rahman's directorial Alappuzha Gymkhana alongside Naslen, Lukman Avaran and Noila Francy in the lead roles. The Good Bad Ugly actor will be next seen in Sujith SNair's directorial Ankam Attahasam alongside Swasika Vijay and Saiju Kurup in the lead roles.

