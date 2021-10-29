Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Drugs on Cruise case: Aryan Khan will be released from jail tomorrow

Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail officials on Friday (October 29) informed that Aryan Khan, who was granted bail in the drugs-on-cruise case, will be released from the jail on Saturday. "Aryan Khan will not be released from the jail today. He will be released tomorrow morning," jail officials said. Nitin Waychal, Arthur Road Jail Superintendent said, "A physical copy of the release order has to be put into the bail box outside Arthur Road Jail for the release. The jail officials waited until 5.35 pm for this."

Earlier today, Bombay High Court issued a detailed bail order of Aryan Khan which stated that the accused should appear before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every Friday and was asked to surrender his passport. The court asked all three applicants- Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmum Dhamecha- to appear before the NCB Mumbai office every Friday, between 11.00 am to 2.00 pm to mark their presence. No social media post about case, visit to NCB office every Friday: Details of Aryan Khan's 5-page bail order

"Each accused be released on bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with one or more sureties of like amount," the bail order said. Aryan's bail order stated that "he should not indulge in any similar activities, not try to establish contact with co-accused" and should not make any statement regarding the court proceedings before media.

On Thursday, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the court following the three-day hearing in the case.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the NCB on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.

Also Read: Aryan Khan Bail LIVE: SRK's son to stay in jail tonight; no special treatment for anyone, says prison official

(With ANI inputs)