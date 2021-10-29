No social media post about case, visit to NCB office every Friday: Details of Aryan Khan's 5-page bail order

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@XSOLDIER__ Details of Aryan Khan's 5-page bail order

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28, after three weeks of his arrest in a cruise drug seizure case. A single bench of Justice N W Sambre pronounced the order on Khan and his co-accused Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha's bail. On Friday (October 29) Justice Sambre issued detailed bail conditions in the aforementioned case. The HC order stated that each accused be released on bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs. 1 lakh with one or more sureties of like amount. The accused are also not allowed to leave Mumbai without permission and submit their passports to the NDPS court. Also, they have to appear at NCB office on every Friday.

Aryan Khan's bail order terms:

Bombay High Court's order states that the applicant should attend the NCB Mumbai office on each Friday between 1100-1400 hours to mark their presence. Applicant should not leave the country without permission from Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Court. Aryan khan should not indulge in any similar activities, not try to establish contact with co-accused and should surrender passport before Special Court immediately. "The accused shall not try to establish communication with (the) co-accused or any other person involved directly or indirectly in similar activities or make any international call to any person indulging in similar activities as alleged against him, through any mode of communication." the order stated. Judge fixes PR Bond of 1 Lakh each with one or more sureties for the release of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha. Aryan Khan shall not make any statement regarding present proceedings before the Special Court in any form of media. Apart from that, none of the applicant is suppose to post anything on social media about the case. Applicants have to surrender their passports to NDPS court. If any of these conditions are violated by any of the applicant. NCB is entitled to apply for cancellation of their bail straightaway.

