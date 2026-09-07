Deepika Padukone reacts as Farah Khan bids emotional goodbye to triplets leaving for higher studies

On September 5, filmmaker Farah Khan shared a moving post about her triplets moving to three different locations for their higher studies. The pictures and her emotional caption have been trending on the internet ever since. Now, Deepika Padukone, who got her big break in the film industry with Farah's Om Shanti Om in 2007, has reacted to the post.

What did Farah Khan post about her triplets moving out?

Farah Khan shared a series of photos of her three children moving out of their homes, leaving for their higher studies in different US cities. She wrote, "If u thought moving ur kid to college was hard.. try doing it 3times! 3 cities, 3 campuses..3 goodbyes! 3pieces of my heart Jao jee lo apni zindagi.. but remember , all roads lead back to Dad & mom.. to @shirishkunder for doing everything except cming in the family pics.. p.s. - @divakunder u know why i chose this song." Take a look:

Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar react

Amid the sea of messages pouring in on Farah's post, Deepika Padukone, who is mother to a baby girl Dua and is expecting her second child, wrote, "Uff!", with a heartbreak emoji. Karan Johar wrote, “Best mom ever", Operation Safed Sagar actor Siddharth reacted with heart emojis and added, “Best mommy!” Ayushmann Khurrana also dropped a heart emoji. Gauahar Khan commented, “Awwwwwww god bless them all on the beautiful new journey.” Malaika Arora commented with heart emojis, while Ridhima Pandit also reacted with heart emojis. Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote, “Amazing All the Best wishes to the kids.”

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARAH KHAN)Celebs react to Farah Khan's post

Farah Khan and husband Shirish Kunder welcomed triplets in 2004

Farah Khan married filmmaker and editor Shirish Kunder on December 9, 2004. The couple are parents to three children - triplets Czar, Diva and Anya, who are now aged 18. They were born in February 2008.

Deepika Padukone and Om Shanti Om

Deepika, already a popular model, made her big Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om (2007). The film was a blockbuster success and was even recently re-released in theatres.

On the personal front, Deepika, who is married to Ranveer Singh, is expecting her second baby after welcoming Dua on September 8, 2024.

Also read:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone laud Aneet Padda, filmmaker Karan Kapadia's Hunkkaar teaser