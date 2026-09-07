Hanuman Ansh crosses Rs 100 crore as Toxic struggles to hold pace | September 6 box office report

While Yash starrer Toxic has seen its box office collections slow down in its second week, Hanuman Ansh has emerged as the stronger performer in the latest weekend comparison. The devotional drama, which initially opened to modest numbers, has witnessed a sharp turnaround in its theatrical run and crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India.

According to Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 22.75 crore on its fifth Sunday, taking its total India net collection to Rs 122.13 crore. The film recorded a significant jump over the weekend, with Rs 10 crore on Friday and Rs 16.50 crore on Saturday before registering its biggest single-day collection so far on Sunday.

Hanuman Ansh records a strong weekend

Hanuman Ansh did not have an impressive start at the box office. The Vishal Chaturvedi directorial opened with Rs 10 lakh on its first day and earned Rs 1.08 crore during its opening week. Its second week was even quieter, with the film collecting just Rs 40 lakh.

However, the film began gaining momentum in its third week. It collected Rs 10.40 crore during that week, followed by a much stronger Rs 61 crore in its fourth week. The momentum continued into its fifth weekend, with the film collecting Rs 10 crore on Friday and Rs 16.50 crore on Saturday.

The Sunday jump proved particularly significant. Hanuman Ansh added Rs 22.75 crore to its India net total, taking its overall collection to Rs 122.13 crore. Sacnilk also reported that the film had an overall India gross of Rs 144.40 crore. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Vihaan Shedge in leading roles and is positioned as a spiritual drama. It is written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi.

Toxic slows down in its second week

Meanwhile, Toxic has seen a clear slowdown after a strong opening. The Geetu Mohandas directorial had a first-week India net collection of Rs 239.30 crore. However, its numbers dropped considerably in the second week. The Yash starrer collected Rs 1.75 crore on its second Friday, followed by Rs 2.28 crore on Saturday. On its second Sunday, the film earned Rs 2.42 crore, taking its total India net collection to Rs 245.75 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Toxic opened with Rs 101.10 crore on its first day and remained above the Rs 20 crore mark through its opening weekend. The film earned Rs 37.65 crore on Thursday, Rs 27.20 crore on Friday, Rs 25.15 crore on Saturday and Rs 23 crore on Sunday. Its collections began declining from Monday onwards, with the film adding Rs 7.65 crore on its first Monday and Rs 7.85 crore on Tuesday.

Hanuman Ansh gains momentum as Toxic slows

The contrast between the two films is particularly notable given their very different starts. Toxic opened as a major big-budget release and recorded a substantial first-day collection, while Hanuman Ansh began its theatrical run with relatively small numbers. However, Hanuman Ansh has steadily built momentum in the weeks since its release. Its fourth week alone contributed Rs 61 crore, and the film has now crossed Rs 120 crore in India net collections.

Toxic, on the other hand, has already crossed Rs 245 crore in India net collections, but its daily earnings have fallen sharply in the second week. As of the latest Sacnilk figures, Hanuman Ansh has therefore recorded the stronger Sunday performance, adding Rs 22.75 crore compared with Toxic’s Rs 2.42 crore.

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