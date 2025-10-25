Do you know Satish Shah almost rejected 'Main Hoon Na'? Here's how Shah Rukh Khan convinced him As fans mourn veteran actor Satish Shah, his iconic role as Professor Rasai in 'Main Hoon Na' is being fondly remembered. Shah once revealed that he took up the role reluctantly after Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan convinced him, later turning it into comic gold.

New Delhi:

As the film industry mourns the loss of veteran actor Satish Shah, fans are revisiting one of his most memorable roles, the hilarious yet heartfelt portrayal of Professor Rasai in Farah Khan’s 2004 blockbuster 'Main Hoon Na'. However, not many know that Statish was not keen on doing the role.

While Professor Rasai is considered to be one of the most iconic performances by Shah, it was Shah Rukh Khan who convinced him to take up the role. In an interview with CNN News 18, the actor shared, "Main Hoon Naa, I did reluctantly, I was chhadoo (hyped up) by these guys. Farah is too smart, and Shah Rukh also insisted. First, they gave me a choice: if I wanted to play the part of the professor or the principal. I said, "I will do the role of the principal. Shah Rukh said, "Satish bhai, anyone can do the role of the principal. This Rasai's role, we can't find anyone for it."

After Farah and SRK's request, Satish decided to take up the role. After arriving on the sets, he decided to improvise the role. The actor shared, "Before every scene, I would take a big gulp of water and spit it on Shah Rukh. He kept laughing during the scene. There were many scenes where we had to do retakes before this. I told Sah Rukh, you are the one suffering because of it. "

In a film packed with stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, and Zayed Khan, Satish Shah still managed to leave his mark. He literally spat his way into cinematic memory. His character, a lovable college professor constantly spitting at students, became an instant fan favourite for the way he brought physical comedy and warmth to the screen.

Earlier today, the 74-year-old actor was rushed to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, where he breathed his last. The news has left fans and colleagues heartbroken, marking the end of an era in Indian television and cinema.

