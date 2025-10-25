'You are always around': Satish Shah’s last post for Shammi Kapoor goes viral after his death Veteran actor Satish Shah passed away at 74 due to kidney failure. Just a day before his death, the 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' star shared a heartfelt post on X remembering Shammi Kapoor. Fans are revisiting his final message as tributes pour in.

New Delhi:

Veteran actor Satish Shah, beloved for his comic brilliance in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' and countless Hindi films, passed away a few hours ago due to kidney failure. The actor was quite popular on X, formerly known as Twitter, and would often share this thought. In light of Satish's demise, his last post on X has caught everyone's attention.

Just a day before his death, Satish Shah shared a photo featuring the late Shammi Kapoor and paid him tribute. Along with the picture, the actor wrote, "Happy B’day dearest Shammi ji. You are always around for me.". Take a look:

Shah and Kapoor worked in quite a few films. The movie in question is the 2006 release 'Sandwich'.

Statish Shah's illustrious career

With a career of more than five decades, Satish Shah moved back and forth between television and the big screen, emerging as one of India's most prolific character actors. He initially gained success in the 1980s with cult favourites such as 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' and later went on to feature in more than 200 films, ranging from 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'Main Hoon Na', and 'Om Shanti Om'. On the small screen, his depiction of the offbeat Indravadan Sarabhai in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' went on to become iconic. It was an act that sealed his status as a situational comedy king and a master of timing.

Remembering Satish Shah

The 74-year-old actor was reportedly taken to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, where he passed away. Fans and co-stars are devastated at the news that closes an era of Indian television and films.

Through the years, Satish Shah made a niche in the hearts of viewers with his impeccable timing and natural wit. From 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' to 'Main Hoon Na', the characters he played provided warmth and laughter to the generations. But off-screen, he was loved for his down-to-earth personality and quick-witted humour on social media, where his tweets were often an outpouring of nostalgia, a positive outlook and a passion for life.

Tributes are pouring in from all over the film and television community. Even fans have been looking back at his past scenes and interviews, cherishing the man who brought crores of smiles without losing his humility ever.

