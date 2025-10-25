Satish Shah, 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actor, dies at 74 due to kidney failure Veteran Bollywood and TV actor Satish Shah, known for his roles died at the age of 74. He was best known for his role in films and shows like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai among others.

New Delhi:

Veteran Bollywood and TV actor Satish Shah has passed away. Director Ashok Pandit confirmed it by sharing a video. The Kal Ho Naa Ho actor died on Saturday due to kidney failure. He has delivered several iconic performances throughout his acting career. His notable roles include Kal Ho Naa Ho, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai, Main Hoon Na.

The news of his sudden demise has sent a wave of grief through the film industry, with many fans sharing his photos on social media and paying heartfelt tributes.

Condolences pour in

Renowned actor Johnny Lever took to his X handle to express his grief over the demise of Satish Shah. He wrote, "Feeling extremely sad to share that we’ve lost a great artist & my dearest friend of over 40 years. It’s hard to believe—I had spoken to him just two days ago. Satish Bhai, you will truly be missed. Your immense contribution to film and television will never be forgotten."

Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) took to its official X handle to paid the tribute to Satish Shah. The X post reads, "CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Satish Shah ji (member since 1985)."

