Diljit Dosanjh dismisses exit rumours from 'Border 2' with BTS video | Watch

Amid the ongoing 'Sardaar Ji 3' controversy, several reports claimed that Punjabi singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh was dropped from the war drama film 'Border 2'. Now, the singer has put all the speculations to rest. A behind-the-scenes video from the sets of 'Border 2' confirms that he is still part of the most anticipated film.

Taking to the official Instagram handle, Diljit uploaded a BTS video from the sets of Border 2, where he can be seen stepping out of his vanity van wearing a formal suit with an army logo and badge on it. He then walks inside the set, getting ready for the shooting of the dance sequence.

Have a look at Diljit Dosanjh's video post here:

Earlier, it was reported that the makers of 'Border 2' had started looking for a replacement for Diljit Dosanjh's role, amid the controversy surrounding his recently released film 'Sardaar Ji 3'. It all started when Diljit shared the official trailer of the horror-comedy film 'Sardaar Ji 3' on his Instagram handle. The trailer, which was released on June 22, features Pakistani actress Hania Aamir alongside Diljit, which led to backlash.

Last week, the film body FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) sent a letter to the makers of the film and showed its disappointment over the casting of Diljit in 'Border 2'. The letter reads, "The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) representing the core workforce of the Indian film and television industry, is deeply disappointed and concerned by the casting of actor-singer Mr Diljit Dosanjh in your upcoming film Border 2 produced under the banner of JP Films in collaboration with T-Series and directed by Mr Anurag Singh."

About Border 2

The war drama film 'Border 2' is the second instalment of the 1997 Bollywood film 'Border'. Directed by Anurag Singh and written by Nidhi Dutta, the film features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sonam Bajwa, Suniel Shetty and Ahan Shetty in the lead roles.

