Vishal Bhardwaj casts Disha Patani for a dazzling cameo opposite Shahid Kapoor | See Post Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj on Wednesday announced that Bollywood actress Disha Patani will be seen in his upcoming film opposite Shahid Kapoor for a cameo role. Have a look at the post here.

New Delhi:

Vishal Bhardwaj has brought Bollywood actress Disha Patani on board for a special cameo opposite Shahid Kapoor in his upcoming project. While the details regarding her role have been kept under wraps, fans are excited to see her share screen space with the Deva actor Shahid, even if it's just for a cameo role. Read further to know the details.

Disha Patani to play cameo in Vishal Bhardwaj's next

Reportedly, Shahid and Disha will be seen together for a song. However, the details regarding the cast and storyline are not known yet. Taking to the official Instagram handle on Wednesday, Vishal, who is a renowned Indian film director, writer, composer, singer and producer, wrote, "Excited to have the stunning @dishapatani join us for a dazzling cameo specially written for her, opposite @shahidkapoor." Reacting to this post, Disha Patani commented read heart emojis.

Check the post below:

Social media users and fans were quick to react to this post and have expressed their excitement in the comment section. One user wrote, "Waiting to see her in ur film. She really deserve some good roles so she can prove. She is too good in ms dhoni." Another Instagram user commented, "That would be interesting to watch."

Work front

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in the action epic period drama film 'Kanguva' alongside Suriya and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. She will be next seen in Ahmed Khan's directorial 'Welcome to the Jungle' co-starring Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Suniel Shetty and others in key roles. On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in 'Deva' alongside Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. According to information available on IMDb, he is also a part of 'Pritam Pyare'.

