Dhurandhar The Revenge: Ram Charan hails Ranveer Singh's performance, calls film 'raw, gripping and impactful'

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has stormed the box office, with its craze reflected in strong ticket sales upon release. Directed by Uri fame Aditya Dhar, the movie has been receiving positive reviews from both fans and critics. Several celebrities, including Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun, have shared their reviews of the spy thriller. Now, South superstar Ram Charan has also shared his thoughts on Dhurandhar Part 2.

Ram Charan praised Ranveer Singh's performance and called the film "raw, gripping and impactful." The Peddi actor also lauded Aditya Dhar for bringing "scale and emotion together seamlessly." Read on to find out what he shared about the film's cast.

Ram Charan reviews Dhurandhar: The Revenge

In his X post, Ram Charan wrote, "#DhurandharTheRevenge is raw, gripping and impactful @AdityaDharFilms brings scale and emotion together seamlessly. What he has done with this film is truly remarkable. @RanveerOfficial delivers a phenomenal performance - full of intensity and holds your attention throughout. @ActorMadhavan sir, @duttsanjay sir & @rampalarjun sir stand strong with solid performances. #SaraArjun is terrific in her role. @shashwatology ’s music elevates the film. Kudos to @jiostudios and #JyotiDeshpande for backing this vision and delivering one of the most riveting films in Indian cinema. Congratulations to the entire team (sic).

Replying to Ram Charan’s post on X, director Aditya Dhar thanked him and expressed his excitement for Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi, "Thank you, brother Coming from you, this truly means a lot. We just tried to tell a story with honesty (and a little madness). Glad it resonated with you! Wishing you all the power and success for Peddi. Can’t wait to witness the storm you’re about to create (sic)."

Also Read: Does Dhurandhar: The Revenge have an Arijit Singh song like Gehra Hua? Know here

Ram Charan's work front

On the professional front, Ram Charan was last seen in 2025 film Game Changer opposite Kiara Advani. He will be next seen in Telugu drama Peddi alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The film is slated to hit the big screens on April 30, 2026. The film is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas.

Also Read: Dhurandhar: The Revenge is divided in how many parts? Know their titles