'Each character is now...': Ram Gopal Varma on why Dhurandhar 2 will be massive

Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar, which hit the screens in December 2025, performed exceptionally well at the box office. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for its second part, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which is set to be released on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid 2026.

Adding to the excitement, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on Sunday took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and teased fans about why Dhurandhar 2 will be bigger and bolder than the first film.

Ram Gopal Varma explains why Dhurandhar 2 will be ‘massive’

Taking to X handle, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "Dhurandhar 2 will be the biggest multi starrer ever, in the history of cinema , because each and every character in the 1st film has become enormously huge in the audiences mind , in terms of both their value and impact , which is what true stardom is really about (sic)."

He also called Dhurandhar 2 the "BIGGEST MULTI STARRER ever," writing, "In the 1st part the characters could have been small or big but now all of them have become giant super stars and hence #Dhurandhar2 will be the BIGGEST MULTI STARRER ever (sic)."

About Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge

The second part of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, titled Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, will continue the spy-thriller story from the first part. It will focus on Ranveer Singh's character, Hamza Ali Mazari / Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who rose to prominence in Pakistan's Lyari Town after the death of gangster Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna. The film will witness a box office clash with Yash's Toxic.

