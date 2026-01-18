AR Rahman addresses 'communal' remark row, says he never intended to hurt sentiments AR Rahman has finally broken his silence on the 'communal' remark row. The Oscar winner shared a video on Sunday and said that he never intended to hurt sentiments.

New Delhi:

Music composer AR Rahman recently responded to criticism that has been directed at comments on alleged communal biases within the Hindi film industry. After the strong reaction he received on social media over his recent interview, the Oscar-winning musician has shared his voice in a video message.

He took to Instagram to set the records straight, and this time around, he asserted that India has and will always remain an integral part of his life. Within the video, he said he considers singing as the main source of expressing and reaching out to others, but without casting an intent of harming others' sentiments.

Watch the video here: