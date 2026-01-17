‘I am Muslim…’: AR Rahman explains why he worked on Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, responds to trolls AR Rahman addressed questions on faith and identity while working on Ramayana, saying art rises above religion. Here’s what he said and details about the film’s release.

The Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman recently spoke about working on filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming epic Ramayana despite being Muslim, stating that art and knowledge cannot be confined by religious boundaries.

The renowned composer, who is collaborating with two-time Oscar-winning musician Hans Zimmer on the project, said that he was brought up knowing about Indian epics since childhood.

What AR Rahman said about religious divisions

In a recent conversation on the BBC Asian YouTube channel, Rahman spoke about his involvement in Ramayana and also answered questions related to faith and identity. He emphasised the need to rise above religious divisions and narrow-mindedness. 'I studied in a Brahmin school, and every year we had Ramayana and Mahabharata, so I know the story,' the composer said.

He further added that the essence of the epic lies in values ​​and ideals rather than religious identity. Speaking about the ongoing controversy, he said, 'The story is about how virtuous and high-principled a person is. People can debate, but I value all the good things, any good thing that you can learn.' To emphasise his point, Rahman cited religious teachings, saying that knowledge should be embraced regardless of its source.

‘I am Muslim and Ramayana is Hindu’: Rahman explains his stand

Rahman said that society needs to move beyond narrow-mindedness. 'I think we need to rise above narrow-mindedness and selfishness. When we rise above, we shine, and that is very important. Hans Zimmer is Jewish, I am Muslim, and Ramayana is Hindu. It is coming from India to the whole world with love,' the composer said.

AR Rahman’s background and early exposure to Indian epics

For those who don't know, Rahman was born in a Hindu family in Madras. His original name was Dileep Kumar Rajagopala, before he renamed himself after converting to Islam in 1989.

When will Ramayana be released? Cast, budget and details

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is being made on a grand scale. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. This two-part film will be released on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha. Reportedly, Ramayana is being made on a budget of over Rs 4,000 crore.

