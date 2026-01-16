Kiara Advani sings 'Baar Baar Din' for Sidharth Malhotra on birthday; cake reads 'Saraayah's papa' Actress Kiara Advani shared a sweet birthday wish for her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, by singing 'Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye'. The Shershaah actor turned 41 on Friday, January 16, 2026.

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is celebrating his 41st birthday on Friday, January 16, 2026. To mark the occasion, his wife and actress Kiara Advani shared a sweet birthday moment by singing ‘Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye’ for him.

Taking to Instagram, Kiara posted a carousel featuring a picture of Sidharth, the birthday cake, and a clip of her singing the birthday song for him. Read on for more details.

Kiara Advani sings 'Baar Baar Din' for Sidharth Malhotra on birthday

For the caption, she wrote, "Saraayah’s favourite human and the most beautiful one- inside out Still crushing on you. Now so is our little one Happy Birthday, husband (sic)." Take a look below:

The post quickly garnered attention from fans, with many flooding the comment section with heartfelt birthday wishes. One user wrote, "From Ki’s fav man since years to Saraayah's favrt human… you've come a long way, Sid. Happy birthday (sic)." Another added, "Happiest birthday to Saraayah's best human (sic).”

Celebrities including Kriti Sanon, Geetu Mohandas, Dia Mirza have reacted to Kiara Advani's post with a like.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcome baby girl

For the unversed, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, on July 15, 2025, whom they named Saraayah Malhotra. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announced their daughter’s name on November 28, 2025, in a sweet post.

They shared a photo of their daughter’s tiny feet and captioned it, “From our prayers, to our arms—our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra सरायाह मल्होत्रा (sic).”

Kiara Advani's work front

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's directorial War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. She will be next seen in Yash's action thriller Toxic. The film is slated to hit the screens on March 19, 2026.

