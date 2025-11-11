Advertisement
  3. Dharmendra health LIVE updates: Hema Malini says veteran actor is 'responding to treatment'

Veteran actor Dharmendra, fondly known as Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’, is under medical care at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The 89-year-old actor’s family, including Hema Malini and Esha Deol, have confirmed that he is stable and recovering. Follow LIVE updates for the latest news on his health.

Dharmendra is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Dharmendra is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. Image Source : Instagram/Dharmendra
Written ByAnindita Mukhopadhyay  
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Veteran actor Dharmendra is currently admitted to Mumbai's Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The 89-year-old actor, who has been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past few days, was shifted to intensive care on November 10 for closer medical supervision.

Fondly referred to as Bollywood's He-Man, fans and his industry colleagues have been praying for his speedy recovery. On November 11, Dharmendra's wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol shared his health update, stating that he is currently stable and recovering. Here's all you need to know about his health. 

 

Live updates :Dharmendra Health Live Updates

  • 11:24 AM (IST)Nov 11, 2025
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Dharmendra hospital update: SRK, Salman visited actor last night

    Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, close friends with the Deols, were clicked outside Breach Candy Hospital last night.

  • 11:21 AM (IST)Nov 11, 2025
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Dharmendra live update: Sunny Deol spoke about father's cataract operation in April

    Sunny Deol, at the Jaat press conference in Delhi in April, had shared his father's health update. Addressing the media, he said, "Papa ekdum theek hain, cataract ka operation tha, chhota sa tha, aisa kuch nahi (Dad is absolutely fine. He had a small cataract surgery. Nothing to worry about)." 

  • 11:14 AM (IST)Nov 11, 2025
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Dharmendra latest news: Actor underwent eye surgery earlier this year

    Earlier this year, the 89-year-old actor underwent surgery on his eye. When paps noticed his bandaged eye, they asked for his health update out of concern. Dharmendra had then told them, "I am strong. Abhi bhi Dharmendra mein bahut dum hai. Abhi bhi jaan rakhta hoon. Meri aankh, eye graft (corneal transplantation) ho gayi hai. I am strong. (Dharmendra still has a lot of strength. I still have the spirit. My eye has undergone an eye graft, I am strong.)" He even added, "Love you, my audience and my fans".

     

  • 11:07 AM (IST)Nov 11, 2025
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Dharmendra live update: A look at the veteran actor's recent slice-of-life post

    Dharmendra is quite active on social media. On September 26, he took to Instagram to share a beautiful thought on life. He wrote, "Aajkal gham e Dauran se door gham e duniya se door……..apne hi nashe mein jhomta hoon."

  • 11:04 AM (IST)Nov 11, 2025
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Dharmendra fans react: Actor's well-wishers send speedy recovery wishes

    Fans across the country have been sending prayers and messages of support, hoping for their beloved He-Man's speedy recovery.

  • 11:02 AM (IST)Nov 11, 2025
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Dharmendra family statement: Esha Deol shares health update

    Esha Deol shared Dharmendra's health update. She urged all not to jump to speculations about her father's health. Taking to Instagram, she penned, "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery. — Esha Deol (sic)." She turned off the comment section of her post.

  • 10:58 AM (IST)Nov 11, 2025
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Dharmendra hospital update: Hema Malini, Esha Deol arrive

    Dharmendra's wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol were clicked arriving at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. They avoided any interactions with the paparazzi.

  • 10:53 AM (IST)Nov 11, 2025
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Dharmendra live update: Security tightened outside Breach Candy Hospital

    Security has been beefed up outside Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, where Dharmendra is currently admitted.

  • 10:50 AM (IST)Nov 11, 2025
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Dharmendra hospital update: Abhay Deol visits his uncle

    Actor Abhay Deol, Dharmendra's nephew, was clicked arriving at the hospital to check on the actor.

  • 10:49 AM (IST)Nov 11, 2025
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Dharmendra family statement: Hema Malini says actor is recovering

    Hema Malini, wife of Dharmendra, issued a statement on the actor's health. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the actor-politician wrote, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and  irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy (sic)."

  • 10:35 AM (IST)Nov 11, 2025
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Dharmendra health update: Actor shifted to ICU on Monday

    The veteran actor was shifted to intensive care unit on the morning of November 10 for closer medical supervision.

  • 10:28 AM (IST)Nov 11, 2025
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Dharmendra live update: Actor in Breach Candy Hospital for the past few days

    Dharmendra was reportedly admitted to the hospital last week due to ailment. His family had assured fans that there was no reason to worry.

Top News

