Live Dharmendra health LIVE updates: Hema Malini says veteran actor is 'responding to treatment' Veteran actor Dharmendra, fondly known as Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’, is under medical care at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The 89-year-old actor’s family, including Hema Malini and Esha Deol, have confirmed that he is stable and recovering. Follow LIVE updates for the latest news on his health.

New Delhi:

Veteran actor Dharmendra is currently admitted to Mumbai's Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The 89-year-old actor, who has been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past few days, was shifted to intensive care on November 10 for closer medical supervision.

Fondly referred to as Bollywood's He-Man, fans and his industry colleagues have been praying for his speedy recovery. On November 11, Dharmendra's wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol shared his health update, stating that he is currently stable and recovering. Here's all you need to know about his health.