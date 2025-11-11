Dharmendra's most unforgettable dialogues that still echo Whether it’s Veeru warning Basanti or a heartbroken Amol in Life in a Metro, Dharmendra’s dialogues have given Bollywood some of its most timeless moments. His words - fierce, funny, and full of emotion - still echo through generations of fans.

New Delhi:

Veteran actor Dharmendra has given Indian cinema some of its most powerful and memorable moments. He is celebrated not just for his performances but also for his unforgettable dialogues.

From his fiery lines to his witty one-liners in action dramas, Dharmendra's words continue to resonate with fans even today. Let’s take a look back at some of his most iconic dialogues that defined an era of Bollywood storytelling.

A look at Dharmendra's iconic dialogues

1. Basanti in kutto ke samne mat nachna (Sholay, 1975)

This dialogue, "Basanti in kutto ke samne mat nachna" from the 1975 film, became cult. It was spoken by Dharmendra's character Veeru to Hema Malini's character Basanti. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, the film was written by Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Govardhan Asrani and others in key roles.

2. Kutte, kamine, main tera khoon pee jaoonga (Yaadon Ki Baaraat, 1973)

This dialogue, "Kuttey kaminey, tu mujhse bachkar nahi ja sakta. Main tera khoon pee jaoonga", is from the 1973 movie Yaadon Ki Baaraat. This famous line was delivered by the actor Dharmendra in the film. Apart from Dharmendra, Nasir Hussain's film also features Vijay Arora, Tariq, Zeenat Aman and others in the lead roles.

3. Is story mein emotion hai, drama hai, tragedy hai (Sholay, 1975)

Another famous dialogue from the movie Sholay comes from the scene where a drunk Viru climbs a water tank, creating a riot of laughter. He says, "Gaon walon, tumko mera aakhri salam, goodbye…" and adds, "Is story mein emotion hai, drama hai, tragedy hai…"

4. Dil ke mamle mein hamesha dil ki sunni chahiye (Life in a Metro, 2007)

This dialogue signifies the importance of following one's heart in emotional matters. Dharmendra's character Amol delivered this line, "Dil ke mamle mein hamesha dil ki sunni chahiye" in the 2007 film, Life in a Metro. The movie was directed by Anurag Basu and also stars Gautam Kapur, Irrfan Khan, Konkana Sen Sharma, Kay Kay Menon and others in key roles.

5. Tumhari yeh goli lohe ke shareer ke paar nahi ja sakti (Loha)

The powerful dialogue, "Tumhari yeh goli lohe ke shareer ke paar nahi ja sakti", was delivered by Dharmendra in his role as Police Inspector Amar in the movie Loha. Directed by Raj N Sippy, the film also stars Shatrughan Sinha, Karan Kapoor, and others in key roles.