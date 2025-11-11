When Amitabh Bachchan said he reaches out to Dharmendra for guidance: 'Mitra hain hamare wo' Amitabh Bachchan once opened up about his deep bond with his Sholay co-star Dharmendra, revealing that he often reaches out to him for guidance and inspiration. The megastar fondly called Dharmendra his "mitra" (friend).

Dharmendra, fondly known as Bollywood's He-Man, is currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. As the world prays for his recovery, the veteran actor's many fond throwback instances are resurfacing on social media. One of them being Amitabh Bachchan praising his Sholay co-star, stating that he often reaches out to him for advice.

For the unversed, Dharmendra is in the hospital for over a week now. The actor was shifted to intensive care on November 10 for closer medical supervision. Earlier today, Hema Malini, Sunny Deol and Esha Deol shared his health update, stating that he is "recovering" and "responding to treatment".

When Amitabh Bachchan said he often reaches out to Dharmendra for advice

In a throwback footage posted by Wilderness Films India Ltd, Amitabh Bachchan could be heard speaking fondly of Dharmendra. He said in Hindi, "If we [he and Dharmendra] didn't enjoy it, we would not work together. Yes, Dharmendra is a friend of mine and I often go to him for advice. While working in films, several times, certain situations arise where I don't understand how to go about a particular situation. Then I reach out to my friend for advice. He advises me and shows me the path ahead." The statement proves the greatness of their bond.

Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra have starred in four films together

In their career spanning decades, both Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra have shared screen space in as many as four films together, namely Ram Balram, Sholay, Hum Kaun Hai? and Chupke Chupke.

Dharmendra latest health news

Dharmendra fans heaved a sigh of relief when Sunny Deol's team shared an update on the actor's health. They said, "Sir is recovering and responding to treatment, let’s all pray for his good health and long life."

Previously, Hema Malini and Esha Deol, too, updated fans and the media that the veteran actor is recovering at the hospital.

