Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE SNAPSHOT Deepika Padukone skips Fighter trailer launch amid feud rumours with Sidharth Anand

Global star Deepika Padukone has skipped the Fighter trailer launch that took place in Mumbai today. Her absence came at a time when feud rumours between DP and Fighter director Sidharth Anand were ripe. The Fighter trailer launch was attended by the star cast including Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and Anand.

Deepika Padukone's Instagram story

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram story to post about her absence from the Fighter trailer launch. "Will miss my squadron. Good luck team #Fighter", read DP's Insta story. The actor also posted several unwell emoticons, which meant that it was her health that made her miss the trailer launch.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMDeepika Padukone misses Fighter trailer launch

Fighter is DP's 3rd film with Sidharth Anand

Deepika and Hrithik will share the screen for the first time in Fighter, while this will be their third film with director Sidharth Anand, but before the release of the film, it seems like something is not well between DP and Sid. For the unversed, before this film, Deepika had also worked with Siddharth Anand in Pathaan and Bachna Ae Haseena, that released in 2008. If the rift rumours are true then, a very long Bollywood friendship might come to an end.

According to a report in News 18, Deepika Padukone is angry with the makers of Fighter and the reason is that she has got less screen space than Hrithik in the film. This is the reason why she is not promoting the film vigorously. Reports are suggesting that DP and Anand have even unfollowed each other on Instagram. However, there's no confirmation of whether they followed each other on the platform even earlier from this reported rift.

Fighter is being released in worldwide theaters on January 25. Siddharth Anand's Fighter is one of the most awaited movies of the year 2024.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan's Lakshya to Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah: Bollywood films based on Indian Army