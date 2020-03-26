Madhavan's reaction to 21-day lockdown meme featuring him is pure gold

Madhavan will next be seen in 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'.

Besides fighting the coronavirus pandemic, the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown has inspired a meme fest on Twitter. One such meme on the 21-day lockdown featuring R Madhavan reached the actor on Twitter on Wednesday. Madhavan did not resist reacting to the hilarious meme that predicted his transformation during the lengthy lockdown.

Sharing two pictures of Madhavan -- one without beard and another in long grey hair and beard from the film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' -- a user tweeted: "Day 1 and day 21 of lockdown."

Madhavan chuckled at the meme, and won over the internet with his reaction saying: "Hahaha! Manzoor hai... Desh aur maanav hith mein - manzoor hai."

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is Madhavan's film, based on the life of former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Nambi Narayanan.



Bollywood actors are utilising their lockdown days by pursuing their hobbies. While Yami Gautam is busy in cooking and baking, Salman Khan shared a video of himself sketching.

The nation went into a 21-day complete lockdown starting on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced it while addressing the nation a day earlier at 8 PM.