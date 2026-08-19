Why is Chinese film Niu Lai trending? Animated film competes with Spider-Man BND; see X reactions and more

New Delhi:

The Chinese animated movie Niu Lai or The Cow Is Coming has become one of the biggest surprises at the box office in 2026. This low-budget film had initial difficulties in attracting an audience but witnessed a dramatic turnaround after clips of its animation went viral online. It even started competing with Hollywood blockbusters like Spider-Man: Brand New Day starring Tom Holland and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

As interest in this Chinese animated film grows among audiences, here's everything you need to know about Niu Lai, including its plot, X reactions and other details.

Why is Chinese film Niu Lai trending?

For the unversed, Niu Lai is an 86-minute animated film which revolves around a newborn calf and its journey of growing up. The movie was reportedly made over five years by director Xin Yumeng and her mother, Sun Lifan, with virtually no budget or promotional campaign.

The film initially seemed unlikely to make an impact. However, its rough animation, unusual visual style and bizarre sequences soon became a talking point online.

Niu Lai movie X reactions

Several social media users have shared clips from Niu Lai, expressing their views on its animation, while many others have also shown interest in watching the film. One user wrote, "The Niu Lai movie is so funny even if u don't speak Chinese omg." Another X user wrote, "I want to see the Chinese movie Niu Lai."

Another user shared, "At random times of the day a scene from that Niu Lai movie gets projected into my brain and I just start uncontrollably laughing."

See more X reactions below:

How did Niu Lai become a box-office hit?

While Spider-Man: Brand New Day remains a major box-office force, Niu Lai has carved out its own space in China's theatrical space. As per Chinese ticketing platform Maoyan, Niu Lai has earned more than 14.9 million yuan, approximately Rs 20 crore.

The film was released in China on August 5 and reportedly earned only around 7,000 yuan in its first 10 days. On the other hand, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which hit Indian theatres on July 30, has grossed Rs 563.92 crore and its total India net collections stand at Rs 471.70 crore.

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Chinese animated film Niu Lai becomes surprise box office hit after being mocked for terrible animation