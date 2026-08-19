Batwara 1947 crosses Rs 30 cr after a modest opening in India; how much Sunny Deol's film earned on Day 5

New Delhi:

Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's Batwara 1947 has managed to cross the Rs 30 crore mark at the domestic box office. Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial, which released in theatres on August 14, had a modest opening with Rs 5.75 crore on its first day, clashing with Awarapan 2.

Despite getting a boost on Independence Day and recording a double-digit collection, the film witnessed a massive drop on its first Monday, followed by another decline on Tuesday. The film is also facing tough competition from other releases at the box office. Let's take a look at its Day 5 collection.

Batwara 1947 box office collection Day 5

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Batwara 1947 collected Rs 2.25 crore on its first Tuesday (Day 5) across 6,608 shows in India. It recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 16.09%, with the highest occupancy of 26.77% during the night shows. With this, the film's total box office collection stands at Rs 30.75 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise box office collection of Batwara 1947 below:

Day 1: Rs 5.75 crore

Day 2: Rs 13.50 crore

Day 3: Rs 7.25 crore

Day 4: Rs 2 crore

Day 5: Rs 2.25 crore

Total India net collection: Rs 30.75 crore

As for its worldwide collection, the film has grossed Rs 43.29 crore, including Rs 6.75 crore from overseas markets.

About Batwara 1947

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India. The film features Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, and Karan Deol in key roles. The film is backed by Aamir Khan under his banner Aamir Khan Productions. The music for the film is composed by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar. Santosh Sivan has handled the cinematography, with editing done by Shyam Salgaonkar.

Batwara 1947 box office clash

Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 was released during the Independence Day weekend and clashed with Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2, along with South Indian releases such as Suriya's Vishwanath and Sons and Nayanthara's Hi.

Sunny Deol's recent projects

On the work front, Sunny Deol was last seen in Netflix's film Ikka, alongside Akshaye Khanna. Before this, he featured in Border 2, which also starred Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty in key roles.

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