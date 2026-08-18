Kacha Badam trend fame Anjali Arora to play Goddess Sita in Ramayana-based Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha

New Delhi:

The first poster and teaser of Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha have been released, offering a first look at Anjali Arora as Mata Sita. The film marks the feature-film debut of the social media personality, who rose to popularity with the viral Kacha Badam trend.

Dev Sharma plays Lord Ram in the film, which is based on the Ramayana and follows key episodes from the epic. The teaser features glimpses of the wedding of Ram and Sita, their journey into exile and Ravana.

Anjali Arora plays Mata Sita

Anjali Arora will portray Mata Sita in Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha. The role marks her first feature-film appearance and is a significant departure from the social media content that initially brought her into the public eye. The newly released teaser gives a brief glimpse of Arora in the role, alongside Dev Sharma as Lord Ram. The makers have not revealed the complete character arcs through the teaser, keeping the focus on the central figures and major events from the Ramayana.

Dev Sharma plays Lord Ram

Dev Sharma has been cast as Lord Ram. The teaser includes scenes depicting Ram and Sita’s wedding as well as their subsequent journey into exile. Ravana also features in the teaser, indicating that the film will cover the conflict between Ram and the demon king as part of its retelling of the epic.

With several Ramayana-based projects currently in production, Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha is another upcoming film bringing the story of Ram, Sita and Ravana to the big screen.

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha makers

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha is directed by Abhishek Singh. The film is produced by Prakash Mahobia and Sanjay Bundela under the Mahobia Films banner. Ajay Kanojia’s AJ Film Entertainment World is presenting the film.

The movie has been shot in both Hindi and Chhattisgarhi and will be released in both languages.

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha release date

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 25, 2026. The makers announced the date alongside the launch of the first poster and teaser. The release will see Anjali Arora make her feature-film debut as Mata Sita, while Dev Sharma will portray Lord Ram. With the teaser now out, further details about the film’s cast, scale and interpretation of the Ramayana are expected to emerge closer to its theatrical release.

Also Read:

Yash's Toxic and Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana share a major connection beyond the actor can you guess what it is?