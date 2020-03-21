Coronavirus: Kanika Kapoor throws tantrums, refuses to cooperate with doctors

Kanika Kapoor is not cooperating with doctors in the treatment of coronavirus.

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who is undergoing treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute for Medical Sciences, Lucknow, after testing COVID-19 positive on Friday is not cooperating with the doctors. According to SGPGI director RK Dhiman, Kanika is not behaving like a patient and is demanding five-star treatment. As per SGPGI, she has been provided with all the necessary facilities and a separate room has been given to her but still, she isn't satisfied. This has become a cause of concern for the doctors and medical staffs of the hospital. SGPGI director has informed Government about the latter's behaviour.

Earlier in an interview with TOI, Kanika accused hospital staffs and doctors of ill-treating her. She complained about the activities alleging that room was dirty and full of mosquitoes. The singer even said that she was given only two small bananas and an orange that had flies on it.

“I’ve been here since 11 am and all I’ve been given is a small bottle of water to drink. I’ve been asking these people to give me something to eat but I’ve only been given two small bananas and an orange that had flies on it. I am so hungry, I haven’t even taken the medicine that I was supposed to till now. I have fever, I’ve informed them, but no one has attended to me. The food I brought with me has been taken away. I can’t even eat anything that’s given to me as I am allergic to some foods. I am hungry, thirsty and I feel miserable here,” she said. Sonam Kapoor comes out in support of Kanika Kapoor, gets trolled instead



I am being ill-treated here and it feels like I’m in jail. They are behaving as if I am a criminal for no fault of mine. When I asked the doctor attending to me to have the room cleaned, he said to me that this was not a five star hotel where I should expect that kind of treatment. He said that the authorities are going to file an FIR against me for withholding information and not disclosing my illness. These are the kind of threats being given to me,” she added. FIR lodged against Kanika Kapoor for putting public at risk

Kanika returned from the UK around 10 days ago. Kapoor flew down to Mumbai from London on March 9 and then attended a couple of events in Lucknow. The dinner she attended had several politicians such as former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje, her BJP MP son Dushyant Singh and others on the guest-list. There were as many as 200 people present at the party.

Exclusive video of #KanikaKapoor from the party hosted in Lucknow. The Baby Doll singer tested positive for COVID-19.



(Video Courtesy: Vishal Singh) pic.twitter.com/WyJ3n0aOV2 — IndiaTV ShowBiz (@IndiaTVShowbiz) March 20, 2020

Related Video